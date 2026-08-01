Search continues for missing Navy veteran last seen in Stockton 2 weeks ago

Family, friends and volunteers spent Saturday searching Stockton neighborhoods for 23-year-old Obonjai "Bonj" Skaggs, a missing Navy veteran who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

More than a dozen people handed out flyers and canvassed the area where Skaggs was last seen, hoping someone recognizes him or has surveillance video that could help investigators.

His family says Skaggs was last seen with friends at the In-N-Out Burger on March Lane near Interstate 5. According to his mother, he unexpectedly left before eating, got on his bicycle and hasn't been seen since.

"My son was here with some friends going to eat. He abruptly left without eating and jumped on his bike and never came back home," Christina Skaggs said.

His bicycle and cell phone were later found about a mile apart, but there has been no sign of the 23-year-old.

"It's been so many days and I just need to find my son," Christina Skaggs said. "Please help me. Have you seen him? Please contact the police and let us know."

Skaggs is 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and is a Navy veteran. His family said he works two jobs and had recently been promoted.

"It doesn't make sense that he never came back home," his mother said. "I feel like he may be suffering from PTSD issues, maybe, and he was scared and got paranoid and needs help somewhere."

Volunteers included relatives, friends and coworkers of Skaggs, who spent the afternoon hanging missing person flyers throughout town and getting the word out about him.

"We need more support, maybe county, state, possibly federal, because we're kind of running out of time when it comes to this, from just the video surveillance and the possibility of this moving up the interstate," volunteer Rita Coleman said.

Searchers are asking residents and businesses near March Lane to review surveillance footage and check areas where someone could have taken shelter.

"If there's any hiding spots you may think that somebody can get into, or if you've seen him, if you gave him a ride, you're not in trouble," Christina Skaggs said.

Family members describe Skaggs as kind, hardworking and someone who is always willing to help others. They remain hopeful the community can help bring him home.

"We need to support this mom," Coleman said. "We've seen discovery. We're hopeful. We've seen it."

Christina Skaggs ended the search Saturday with a message to her son.

"We love you and we just need to know you're OK," she said. "You're not in trouble. Just please come home. Please let us know you're OK."

While some boaters are out on the delta searching the water, search teams plan to continue their efforts Sunday.

If you have any information about Obonjai "Bonj" Skaggs, contact the Stockton Police Department