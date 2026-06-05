Search in Lake Tahoe wilderness for hiker missing since Memorial Day called off

A massive search for a hiker who vanished in the Desolation Wilderness near Lake Tahoe on Memorial Day has been called off, though law enforcement officials say the missing person investigation remains active.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that the search effort for 60-year-old Jason Coughran had concluded but noted that additional searches will be conducted if new leads emerge.

Photo of Jason Coughran El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Coughran was last heard from around 4 p.m. on May 25 after setting out that morning from Fallen Leaf Lake, a smaller lake near the southern shore of Lake Tahoe. Authorities said he was believed to have been hiking in the area of Angora Peak when he disappeared.

Search crews began looking for Coughran on May 26, but the effort was hampered by rugged terrain and a late-season cold snap that brought difficult weather conditions to the area.

At its peak, the search involved nearly 200 search and rescue personnel and volunteers from 20 counties. Dozens of agencies assisted in the operation. Searchers also used drones and cellphone forensics as part of the effort.

The search centered on the Desolation Wilderness, a nearly 64,000-acre section of the Eldorado National Forest, west of South Lake Tahoe and known for its granite peaks, dense forests, remote lakes and challenging terrain.

Anyone with information that could help investigators locate Coughran is encouraged to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.