As San Joaquin County sees rise in rabid bats, public health says not to worry

San Joaquin County is seeing a rise in rabid bats, but public health officials said not to worry.

San Joaquin County Public Health said the number of rabies cases is now at three, which is more than all of last year.

"Being extra aware doesn't hurt," Lodi resident Juliann Hilton said.

Hearing a bat has contracted rabies near Lodi Lake is not so shocking.

"Since bats come out during the dusk time, that's usually not when we're walking the dog, because the park closes soon. So, not too concerned with that," Hilton said.

Others are worried, but San Joaquin County Public Health said there's no need for major concern.

"There are so many bats, and I don't want people to think that every bat is carrying rabies," said Dr. Maggie Park, a San Joaquin County Public Health officer. "Most bats don't approach humans and are not aggressive towards humans, so what we're looking for, as far as abnormal behavior."

Northern California is home to dozens of bat species, but it's their behavior that's the main indicator of rabies.

"Bats fly, they hunt, they roost high, they eat insects, so all of those things are I consider normal," said Corky Quirk, founder of Northern California Bats. "A bat laying on the ground or roosting low on a wall, those are the bats that we worry about. They may not be sick with rabies, but they might be right, so they also could be injured, sick with something else this time of year."

While on alert, public health is not sounding the alarm just yet.

"If you do encounter a bat, leave it alone," Park said. "You know, bats do a lot of good things for us humans, and don't try to capture it, don't try to keep it."

If you discover a bat that is either sick or injured, it's best to call Tri-County Wildlife to see if they can help rescue and rehabilitate the animal. But if there has been contact, either with you or your pet, call animal control.