Fatal crash blocks Highway 120 in San Joaquin County east of Manteca

A vehicle crash in San Joaquin County on Monday morning left one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. on State Route 120/Yosemite Avenue at French Camp Road just east of Manteca. According to the CHP logs, the crash involved a white Jeep and a red sedan, with the crash occurring near the railroad tracks.

Caltrans said SR-120 was blocked in both directions at French Camp Road, and there was no estimated time of reopening.

Further details of the incident were not immediately available.