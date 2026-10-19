Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash blocks Highway 120 in San Joaquin County east of Manteca

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Read Full Bio
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A vehicle crash in San Joaquin County on Monday morning left one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. on State Route 120/Yosemite Avenue at French Camp Road just east of Manteca. According to the CHP logs, the crash involved a white Jeep and a red sedan, with the crash occurring near the railroad tracks.

Caltrans said SR-120 was blocked in both directions at French Camp Road, and there was no estimated time of reopening. 

Further details of the incident were not immediately available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue