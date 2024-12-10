San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approves $9.6M purchase of Stockton golf course

STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday afternoon a $9.6 million purchase of a closed-down golf course.

The Oakmoore Golf Course in Stockton shut down back in October. Though it remains unclear what the 62-acre property will be used for, this purchase paves the way for projects the county is looking to move forward with.

There have been discussions of moving county department headquarters out to the area and also using the land for a 2- to 3-acre low-barrier homeless camp.

"On this agenda is specifically the acquisition of the property, it's not to OK any buildings out there," said Robert Rickman, county District 5 supervisor. "It's not there to OK any camping facilities out there."

Four out of five supervisors voted yes on this purchase. Board chair Miguel Villapudua wasn't present and abstained from his vote.

The Oakmoore Golf Course was sold by the family owners to a real estate agency, which is now selling it to the county. The money comes from a capital fund.

San Joaquin County General Services said the three departments' headquarters that could potentially move out there are public works, community development and the environmental health department. Combined, they would only require around 35 acres.