Update: 9 injured in targeted San Francisco Mission District shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police confirmed nine people were injured in a shooting Friday night in San Francisco's Mission District., but authorities indicated all the victims would likely survive.

San Francisco police said they responded to a shooting scene near 24th Street and Treat Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Authorities initially confirmed several people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital, but their condition was not known as of 11 p.m.

Police later confirmed at around 11:24 p.m. that nine people were injured in what they described as a targeted shooting. All the victims were expected to survive their injuries. Authorities said because the incident appeared to be targeted and isolated, there was no known threat to the public.

We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims - all are expected to survive their injuries. At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated. There is no known threat to the public at this time. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 10, 2023

Police did not provide any additional info regarding the incident or details about the suspect, including whether anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Authorities advised people to avoid the area of 24th and Treat as the investigation continues.