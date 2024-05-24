San Bernardino County teen arrested for trying to steal deputy's patrol car during street takeover

Teenager arrested for attempting to take San Bernardino County deputy's car during street takeover Teenager arrested for attempting to take San Bernardino County deputy's car during street takeover 02:45

A San Bernardino County teenager was arrested earlier after he attempted to take a deputy's patrol car in the midst of a chaotic street takeover in early May.

It happened in the city of Highland at around 12:15 a.m,, when a crowd of around 100 people gathered at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Highland Avenue "to participate in a street takeover," said a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say that the group opened a fire hydrant in order to "flood the intersection, making it easier for their vehicles to 'drift.'"

According to the statement, a deputy with the Highland Sheriff's/Police Station was stopped at the intersection during the takeover when the large crowd allegdly swarmed their patrol car and began kicking and punching it.

"A male juvenile kicked and punched the patrol unit with other unidentified subjects," the statement said. "The patrol unit's windshield was completely broken along with other reported damages caused by the juvenile."

During their investigation, detectives were able to obtain video footage from the incident an identify a 15-year-old boy as the primary suspect after he allegedly tried to open the patrol car's driver door and overtake the deputy, the statement continued.

Despite his attempts, the deputy was able to shut the door and drive to safety.

On May 23, deputies were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the teenager and a search warrant for his home in Menifee, the statement said.

The boy, who has not been identified because of his age, was booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted carjacking and felony vandlism.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact SBSD investigators at (909) 425-9793.