2 people killed, dog dies in head-on crash in Calaveras County

SAN ANDREAS – A young man and young woman were killed in a head-on crash in Calaveras County on Sunday night, authorities say.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire says they responded to Highway 12 near Toyon Middle School just before 9:30 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

There, first responders found that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on crash.

Two people were killed in the crash, Calaveras Consolidated Fire says: a young man and a young woman. It's unclear which cars the victims were in.

Another young man had to be taken by air ambulance to a hospital.

Firefighters say a family dog was also killed in the crash.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation. The names of the two people who died have not been released.