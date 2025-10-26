ICE detains British Muslim journalist, political commentator at San Francisco airport

A British Muslim journalist and political commentator was detained at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the Department of Homeland Security said.

In an X post just before 11:30 a.m., Tricia McLaughlin, an assistant secretary at the DHS, said Sami Hamdi was in ICE custody pending removal.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Hamdi was in the U.S. for a speaking tour and immediately called for his release.

"Hamdi spoke at the annual gala of CAIR Sacramento on Oct. 25 and was scheduled to speak at the gala of CAIR Florida tonight," CAIR said.

The organization said it was alerted to his detainment by Hamdi's local hosts.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, ICE confirmed Hamdi was detained at SFO and said it was because he was illegally in the country.

Hamdi had entered the US legally with a visitor visa on Oct. 19, but it was revoked on Friday, Oct. 24, according to ICE.

"ICE detained Hamdi, as he was illegally in the country, and he will be placed in immigration proceedings," ICE said.

CAIR said Hamdi has gone on speaking tours in the U.S. numerous other times and that they believe he was detained due to his criticisms of Israel. CAIR has called on ICE to release Hamdi.