SacRT warns of Gold Line disruptions Jan. 26–Feb. 5

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
SacRT officials are warning riders about maintenance along the Gold Line that will cause some light rail disruptions through the first week of February.

The work will temporarily suspend different parts of the Gold Lin, but bus bridges will be in effect.

Work starts Jan. 26 and includes rail tie replacement, tamping, and ballast improvements.

To route riders around the construction work, the following segments of the Gold Line will have bus bridges:

-Jan. 26-28: 29th Street to Butterfield.
-Jan. 29: Watt/Manlove to Butterfield.
-Jan. 30-Feb. 1: University/65th Street to Butterfield
-Feb. 2: Watt/Manlove to Butterfield
-Feb. 3-5: 29th Street to Watt/Manlove. 

