Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento's San Francisco Boulevard designated historical district in city council vote

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos,
James Taylor, CBS13 Photojournalist

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Council has approved designating an entire street a historical district.

San Francisco Boulevard sits in the Colonial Heights neighborhood in south Sacramento. Unlike any other street in the city, it features a double median design with parallel rows of palm trees separating the lanes of traffic.

The Colonial Heights neighborhood was built in the early 1900s, and the double median design is part of what was called the "City Beautiful Movement" back then. 

"It was an idea to really sort of bring character and levels of formality to the urban landscapes in cities across the country," Thompson said.

In February, CBS Sacramento spoke to someone who lives in the area and led the charge to get San Francisco Boulevard listed on Sacramento's historic landmarks registry.

"It protects the street from them making any changes to the design of the street itself, which includes the palm trees," KC Schuft said. 

Supporters of the historic designation said it would help the San Francisco Boulevard maintain its character for future generations. 

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.