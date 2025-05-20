Sacramento's San Francisco Boulevard designated historical district in city council vote

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento City Council has approved designating an entire street a historical district.

San Francisco Boulevard sits in the Colonial Heights neighborhood in south Sacramento. Unlike any other street in the city, it features a double median design with parallel rows of palm trees separating the lanes of traffic.

The Colonial Heights neighborhood was built in the early 1900s, and the double median design is part of what was called the "City Beautiful Movement" back then.

"It was an idea to really sort of bring character and levels of formality to the urban landscapes in cities across the country," Thompson said.

In February, CBS Sacramento spoke to someone who lives in the area and led the charge to get San Francisco Boulevard listed on Sacramento's historic landmarks registry.

"It protects the street from them making any changes to the design of the street itself, which includes the palm trees," KC Schuft said.

Supporters of the historic designation said it would help the San Francisco Boulevard maintain its character for future generations.