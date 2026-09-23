Sacramento's Azul restaurant closing after 19 years in business

After nearly two decades, Azul Mexican Food and Tequila Bar announced this week that it will close its Midtown Sacramento location due to impacts from rising costs and declining business over the last two years.

Owners Carlos and Luis Ulloa announced the closure on the restaurant's social media this week, and that Saturday, Sept. 26 would be the restaurant's last day.

In an interview with CBS News Sacramento on Wednesday, Carlos said there were different factors that contributed to their decision to close.

"People are not spending as much as they used to. We get it. It's been tough for everybody," said Carlos.

He cited the economy and the greater restaurant industry taking hits, as customers aren't eating out as often. He says the business has struggled for the last two years. Then, add to it, he says the City of Sacramento changing free parking in Lavender Heights to paid parking was a repeated customer concern.

"That's been a problem for us and security as well," said Carlos.

He explained that there were repeated concerns from customers about unhoused people. Carlos said customers eating outside on the Azul patio have been harassed, had items thrown at them, and at times, items taken from their table by individuals who are aggressive.

Add to it a noticeable decline in business with the addition of paid parking, and Carlos said it has all affected business.

When asked whether the City of Sacramento could've done more to respond to the business concerns, Carlos said keeping free parking and more nighttime patrols would've made a difference.