Sacramento Zoo's snow leopard Blizzard leaving for new home

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Zoo's snow leopard will soon be leaving for a new home.

Zoo officials announced Monday that snow leopard Blizzard would be leaving as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan.

Exactly where Blizzard is going has not been disclosed, but zoo officials say it's part of a breeding recommendation.

People are being urged to visit before he says goodbye.

Blizzard, our beloved snow leopard, will be leaving us early next month for a new home.

Blizzard became a dad in 2018. It was the first snow leopard birth to happen at the Sacramento Zoo since 2006.

The Sacramento Zoo says they're already planning for future animals in the snow leopard habitat.