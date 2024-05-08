Elk Grove gives official go-ahead for new zoo. Next step is construction.

Elk grove gives official go-ahead for new zoo construction

SACRAMENTO — It's official. The Sacramento Zoo is moving to Elk Grove after the city council gave the official go-ahead on Wednesday night.

Three years of back and forths brought the Sacramento Zoological Society and the City of Elk Grove to this point. Now, construction of a new home for the animals can begin.

The approval came after more than five hours of discussion and public comment.

Why Elk Grove?

Simply, there's just more space there.

The site for the zoo would be the northwest intersection of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway, just off of Highway 99. It would be four times the size of the Sacramento Zoo in Land Park.

The future of the 15 acres in the middle of Land Park is up in the air. The land is owned by the City of Sacramento and leased by the zoo.

CBS13 went to the city for answers about the future use of the land. The city said in a statement:

"The city will engage with broader stakeholders and the surrounding community to ensure their involvement in determining the land's future use."