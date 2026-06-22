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Sacramento Zoo warns visitors after alligator swallows plush toy

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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An alligator at the Sacramento Zoo is recovering after swallowing – and later regurgitating – a plush toy that fell into its habitat.

The zoo said the toy apparently fell into Guinness the American alligator's habitat on Friday. Zookeepers tried to stop Guinness from eating it, but he eventually swallowed the toy.

Because the toy was too large to pass naturally, veterinarians decided to sedate Guinness and attempt an endoscopic procedure to remove it.

The zoo said the procedure was unsuccessful. Guinness was then kept out of his habitat so staff could monitor him and prepare for another attempt to remove the toy.

On Monday, the zoo announced that Guinness had regurgitated the plush. A security guard noticed the toy and alerted zookeepers, who safely removed it.

Zoo officials said the incident is an important reminder that foreign objects can pose serious risks to animals, even when they may seem harmless.

"Animals swallowing objects or food outside of their diet can have serious consequences. If an object or food falls into a habitat, or you see it enter a habitat, please let a nearby staff member know immediately," the zoo said in a statement.

Guinness is now back in his habitat and is being monitored.

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