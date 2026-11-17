A Sacramento woman says she has received multiple parking tickets for leaving her vehicle outside her own home, but she believes the citations stem from confusion over how the street is designated for bicycle traffic.

Rhonda Morse lives along a roughly 300-yard stretch of Arcade Boulevard identified as a bike route. She says she and her family have received several tickets for parking along the road, including one carrying a $302 fine.

"It's hard enough to pay my own bills to pay that bill," Morse said.

The citations list parking in a bike lane as the violation. But Morse argues the street is designated as a bike route, which she says should allow vehicles to park there.

"It seems illegal to give you a ticket for parking in a legal parking spot," she said.

According to the city's website, bike lanes and bike routes serve different purposes.

Bike lanes designate space for cyclists outside of vehicle travel lanes, and parking in those lanes is generally prohibited. Bike routes, on the other hand, are streets where cyclists and drivers share the road. They are typically found on roads with lower speed limits and less traffic, and parking is not automatically prohibited simply because a street is designated as a bike route.

A bike route sign is posted along the stretch of Arcade Boulevard where Morse lives.

Morse said she has already received two tickets. One was dismissed, but the latest citation carries a $302 fine.

"It is frustrating and it's a lot of money. I can't afford to pay $300 per ticket," she said.

Morse suspects the citations may be coming from the city's new AI-assisted parking enforcement vehicles, which use technology to identify potential parking violations. The city says a human reviewer still examines violations before tickets are issued.

She believes the system may be identifying the bike route as a bike lane, leading to citations for vehicles parked along the street.

Morse wants city officials to inspect the area and clarify the parking rules before more tickets are issued.

"They need to come out here and check all of the signs or repaint the roads," she said.

CBS News Sacramento contacted the city about Morse's concerns. City officials confirmed the new parking enforcement vehicles could be involved and said they are looking into the specific stretch of Arcade Boulevard.