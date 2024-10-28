2 men killed, girl hospitalized in shooting after party in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are investigating after a shooting left two people dead and a teenage girl hurt late Sunday night.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the 2000 block of W. El Camino Avenue around 11:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three people who had been shot.

Two men died at the scene, police say; the other victim, a 17-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe a party was going on just before the shooting.

Exactly what led to the shooting is still being investigated.

No suspect information has been released.