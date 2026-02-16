Watch CBS News
Sacramento sheriff's deputies involved in shooting after traffic stop

 A traffic stop just outside of Sacramento led to a shooting involving sheriff's deputies Monday evening, law enforcement officials said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped a vehicle at Elk Grove Florin and Gerber roads, in the Vineyard area east of South Sacramento and north of Elk Grove.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but the sheriff's office said the suspect was taken to an area hospital, while all involved deputies were not injured.

Investigators have also not yet said why the vehicle was pulled over.

A sheriff's spokesperson said more information will be released once it becomes available.

