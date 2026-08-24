Sacramento Ukrainian community celebrates independence amid ongoing war with Russia

Sacramento's Ukrainian community gathered at the California State Capitol on Monday night to celebrate Ukraine's independence while honoring those still fighting — and those who have been killed — in the country's ongoing war with Russia.

Sacramento is home to California's largest Ukrainian population, with more than 20,000 Ukrainian immigrants living in the region.

The celebration marking Ukraine's 35th Independence Day featured music, dancing and Ukrainian flags in the nation's blue and yellow colors.

But the festivities were tempered by the ongoing war.

"It's quite sad and happy at the same time because people are dying," said Olga Noshyn of the Sunflower Society of Sacramento.

It's now been more than four years since the large-scale war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

Event organizers say the ceremony helps honor those who have been killed and support friends and family who are still in the country.

"The pastor of my church was killed, so it's quite personal for me," said Olga Noshyn with the Sunflower Society of Sacramento. "My best friend is fighting on the front line."

Anna Scyshlevska was 14 years old when she left Ukraine as the war began. She was living near Kyiv when Russian forces began bombing the area.

"It was very close. We could physically feel the vibrations in the ground, which was very scary," Scyshlevska said.

She said the war interrupted the plans she had for her teenage years.

"I was starting my high school and had all these wishes, but unfortunately things changed," she said.

Now a college student, Scyshlevska hopes to study environmental design at UC Davis. She eventually wants to return to Ukraine and use her education to help rebuild cities damaged by the war.

"Hopefully I can use this knowledge to help Ukraine rebuild its cities and make it a better place," she said.

The ceremony also included a video message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A representative from the Ukrainian consulate said they appreciate all the support from people in the United States.

"We are ready to stop this war as soon as possible," said Oleksii Khorosh, a representative of the consulate.

Scyshlevska said Ukrainians continue to fight because they believe they have no choice.

"We are just protecting ourselves," she said.

The Sacramento Ukrainian community has also maintained a monthly vigil at the State Capitol. Since the full-scale invasion began, community members have gathered on the 24th of each month to commemorate the Russian invasion and remember those affected by the war.