Sacramento's Thrift Town store, featured in Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird," is closing again

A prominent Sacramento thrift store featured in Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" is preparing to close its doors once again.

Valley Thrift Town on El Camino Avenue announced Saturday that it would hold an 85% off sale on most items through the end of August ahead of the closure. The store has also reduced its hours to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Neeko Lalkakos, whose family owns the business, told CBS News Sacramento that the family is selling the business and has been told the new owners plan to close the store.

A specific final day has not been announced.

The iconic "Thrift Town" store sign that was featured in the 2017 movie "Lady Bird."

The El Camino Avenue store has become one of Sacramento's more recognizable "Lady Bird" landmarks after appearing in the 2017 coming-of-age film written and directed by Sacramento native Greta Gerwig.

Other recognizable Sacramento locations featured in the film include the McKinley Park Rose Garden, the East Sacramento house Lady Bird admires and the Tower Bridge.

This will not be the first time Sacramento has prepared to say goodbye to the El Camino Avenue Thrift Town, however.

In June 2020, the original Thrift Town company announced that its remaining California stores in Sacramento and El Sobrante would permanently close after the pandemic forced temporary shutdowns. The Sacramento location was the last remaining Thrift Town in the area after stores on Stockton Boulevard and Fair Oaks Boulevard in Carmichael closed the previous year.

At the time, the company said it had received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan to continue paying employees during the stay-at-home order but ultimately did not have the resources to reopen.

The closure, however, did not prove permanent.

By April 2022, the El Camino Avenue store had reopened as Valley Thrift Town, keeping the large, recognizable sign out front that appeared in "Lady Bird."