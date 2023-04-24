Sacramento high temperatures soaring into 90s later this week

SACRAMENTO - Summer-like temperatures will persist in the region for the next few days, with highs in the low 80s Monday and soaring to the low 90s on Thursday and Friday, according to the latest forecast.

Although not as warm as yesterday, today's highs are still above the average for this time of year, and the hot weather expected later this week is more typical for the first week of July, meteorologists say.

The extended period of warm and dry weather is due to a high-pressure system that is dominating the area, preventing cooler air from moving in. However, the high pressure may weaken early next week, leading to a potential change in the weather pattern.

While the warm temperatures may be a welcome change for some, they can also pose risks to those who plan to venture out to local creeks and streams. The snow melt from higher elevations will cause local waterways to run high, fast, and dangerously cold, making them hazardous for swimming or wading.

Authorities advise people to be cautious and aware of the risks when near water and always wear a life jacket when boating or participating in water activities.

Overall, the forecast for the next few days is sunny and warm,