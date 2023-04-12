California releases snowmelt runoff prediction; peaks expected in April and May for several rivers

WILTON – Warmer weather follows a historic snowpack, but what can Northern California expect with this year's snowmelt?

Unrelenting atmospheric rivers brought the state rain and snow not seen in years.

"What we all know is the hard reality and that is there are something like 30 million acre-feet of water stored as snow in the Sierras above us," said Nicholas Pinter, a UC Davis flooding expert.

Pinter presented two scenarios.

Will runoff trickle down in the next few months without problems? Yet, if a heatwave or rain on snow happens, it could bring down a lot of flooding with it.

"People should be concerned, there's no dire prediction but there's potential depending on weather," he said.

On Tuesday, the Department of Water Resources released its snowmelt runoff prediction between April and July.

The American River watershed in Folsom is expected to peak in May with 860,000 of acre-feet. Meanwhile, the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar is expected to peak at 150,000 acre-feet.

The state warns people should be aware, prepare and take action.

"Discretion is the better part of valor sometimes," said Don Miller, who works for a business in the area providing training and equipment for water rescues. "You can't find water. So, don't try. The only way to win the game is to not play."