Watch CBS News
Local News

California releases snowmelt runoff prediction; peaks expected in April and May for several rivers

By Shawnte Passmore

/ CBS Sacramento

California spring runoff reality: Where will melting snow go?
California spring runoff reality: Where will melting snow go? 04:35

WILTON – Warmer weather follows a historic snowpack, but what can Northern California expect with this year's snowmelt?

Unrelenting atmospheric rivers brought the state rain and snow not seen in years.

"What we all know is the hard reality and that is there are something like 30 million acre-feet of water stored as snow in the Sierras above us," said Nicholas Pinter, a UC Davis flooding expert.

Pinter presented two scenarios.

Will runoff trickle down in the next few months without problems? Yet, if a heatwave or rain on snow happens, it could bring down a lot of flooding with it.

"People should be concerned, there's no dire prediction but there's potential depending on weather," he said.

On Tuesday, the Department of Water Resources released its snowmelt runoff prediction between April and July.

The American River watershed in Folsom is expected to peak in May with 860,000 of acre-feet. Meanwhile, the Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar is expected to peak at 150,000 acre-feet.

The state warns people should be aware, prepare and take action.

"Discretion is the better part of valor sometimes," said Don Miller, who works for a business in the area providing training and equipment for water rescues. "You can't find water. So, don't try. The only way to win the game is to not play."

Shawnte Passmore
Shawnte-Passmore-Web-Headshot-CBS.jpg

Shawnte Passmore joined CBS13 in January 2022.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 5:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.