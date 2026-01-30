Sacramento students walk out of school to protest immigration enforcement operations

Hundreds of students across Sacramento walked out of school on Friday to protest the Trump administration's ramped-up immigration enforcement operations.

Students took to the west steps of the Capitol, holding signs and flags after they all took the light rail to get there.

The protest comes after the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents during immigration operations in Minneapolis.

The walkout was planned by students and the school district says it was aware of the walkouts. Many of the schools sent out messages to parents ahead of time to let them know that student safety is a top priority.

The McClatchy High School principal told CBS Sacramento it's the students' right to assemble peacefully, but that they can't condone a walkout.

Some parents were also at the protest, handing out snacks and reminding the students to be safe as they made their way to the light rail and then to the Capitol.

Organizers gave speeches with portable sound systems.

The Sacramento Police Department said it's monitoring the demonstrations and that rolling road closures are expected in downtown.