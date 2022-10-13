Watch CBS News
Students at Ethel Philips Elementary School in Sacramento hospitalized after smelling odor

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Hazmat workers are investigating an unknown chemical odor at a school in Sacramento that sent some students to the hospital.

The incident happened at Ethel Philips Elementary School, which is at 2930 21st Ave., according to the Sacramento Fire Department. 

Students and staff smelled an odor they described as "chemically". Soon after, 10 students with "minor complaints" were transported to the hospital. The condition of the students is not worsening, the fire department says. 

Hazmat crews are at the school working to identify the source of the odor. 

This is a developing story.   

First published on October 13, 2022 / 11:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

