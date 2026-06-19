Sacramento police patrol vehicle stolen; suspect arrested near Lodi

A suspect was arrested Friday afternoon after stealing a Sacramento police patrol vehicle and leading officers on a chase that ended near Lodi.

Sacramento police said officers initially responded around 12:30 p.m. to investigate reports of vandalism near Marysville Boulevard and South Avenue.

While officers were trying to detain the vandalism suspect, police said the person stole a patrol vehicle and drove off.

The stolen Sacramento police vehicle (with the flat back right tire) at the start of the chase near downtown Sacramento. Obtained by CBS News Sacramento

The suspect led officers on a chase down Highway 99 through Sacramento before eventually stopping in the Lodi area.

California Highway Patrol officers took the suspect into custody near Lodi.

The suspect's name has not been released.