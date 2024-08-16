Person critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.

The scene is near Stockton Boulevard and Elder Creek Road.

Exactly what led up to the pedestrian getting struck is unclear, but Sacramento police say the person was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Due to the crash investigation, police have closed the road in the immediate area. Drivers should plan for an alternate route.

No details about the person who was hit have been released.