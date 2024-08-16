Watch CBS News
Local News

Person critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in south Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – A person has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle in south Sacramento early Friday afternoon.

The scene is near Stockton Boulevard and Elder Creek Road.

Exactly what led up to the pedestrian getting struck is unclear, but Sacramento police say the person was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Due to the crash investigation, police have closed the road in the immediate area. Drivers should plan for an alternate route.

No details about the person who was hit have been released. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.