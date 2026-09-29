Sacramento State program helps deaf students pursue college, career dreams

More than 3 million people in California are deaf or have significant hearing loss, and Sacramento State is working to make sure deaf students have the resources they need to succeed.

September is Deaf Awareness Month, highlighting programs like Sac State's American Sign Language study hub, where students can connect with one another, study and receive support from ASL interpreters.

Additional interpreter services and resources at the hub are funded in part by the California Lottery.

California Lottery Director Harjinder Shergill, a Sacramento State alum, said he was proud to see the impact of the program firsthand.

One student benefiting from those services is senior Kevin Way.

Way is a film major and the first deaf student to pursue a film degree at Sacramento State. He uses an ASL interpreter in his classes, including during screenplay readings.

Way recently directed a public service announcement highlighting the ASL services available to students on campus. The California Lottery hosted a screening of the PSA last week.

"It was awesome to watch," Way said through his interpreter, MJ Vincent.

Way hopes to build a career as a filmmaker, with deaf culture at the center of his work.

"Deaf content in general, that's my genre, but I like horror, romance, action, documentaries — it all really," Way said. "I want to share deaf culture through media."

He said having access to interpreters has helped him fully participate in classes and pushed him to pursue his career goals.

"It's motivated me and inspired me to work harder in classes, because I have interpreter access I can fully participate," Way signed. "I plan to take this to the next level in Hollywood … get an internship. It's helped me see beyond my boundaries."

Vincent is one of the interpreters who works with Way. Her services are funded in part through the California Lottery program.

"She interprets for me outside of things in courses and all the things that happen on campus," Way signed. "She's amazing. Love working with her. We work together, she's very good."

Sacramento State Interim Dean Dr. Gregory Shaw said watching Way pursue his goals has been rewarding.

"To see Kevin take this opportunity and shine, I'm incredibly proud," Shaw said. "Seeing his video brings tears to my eyes."

Way already has his next project in mind.

"My favorite genre is horror," Way said. "I want to make a horror film with deaf people in a house and someone breaks in. You can imagine how it would go."

The university has 91 students in its Deaf Studies program, while another 1,300 students are enrolled in sign language classes, according to the university.

Way said his favorite director is M. Night Shyamalan, and he hopes to land an internship in the film industry soon.