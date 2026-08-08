Sacramento State adds Oregon to growing slate of future FBS opponents

Sacramento State football will make its first trip to Oregon in 2028, adding another marquee opponent to the Hornets' future schedules as the program begins its move into the FBS.

Sac State and Oregon announced Friday that the teams will play Sept. 9, 2028, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. It will be the first meeting between the programs and Sacramento State's first game against a Big Ten opponent.

The matchup comes as Sacramento State enters a new era in 2026. The Hornets officially joined the Mid-American Conference this summer as a football-only member, making the jump from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The agreement runs for five years.

Sac State's first season in the MAC begins Aug. 29 at Eastern Michigan. The Hornets will play their home opener Sept. 5 against Mississippi Valley State before facing Fresno State and North Dakota State as part of their nonconference schedule.

More high-profile road games are already on the books for the Hornets beyond 2026.

Sacramento State will open the 2027 season at Cal on Aug. 28, marking the first meeting between the Hornets and Golden Bears with both programs competing at the FBS level. The Hornets then travel to North Dakota State on Sept. 11.

After the Oregon game in 2028, Sac State is scheduled to visit Oregon State on Sept. 1, 2029, before hosting Southern Utah the following week.

The Ducks joined the Big Ten in 2024 and will host the Hornets at Autzen Stadium as part of a 2028 non-conference slate that also includes North Dakota State and Oregon State.