Sacramento's Sojourner Truth Museum looks for lifeline as funding drops

A Sacramento museum dedicated to Black history is at risk of closing because of a lack of funding.

The Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum on Florin Road was opened 30 years ago by local activist Shonna McDaniels. Volunteers say it is the only museum in the Sacramento region focused on Black history.

Now, volunteers say funding is down. The museum continues to apply for grants, but those applications have been denied.

Supporters say similar funding challenges are affecting museums across the country. But they also say the Sojourner Truth Museum needs more visitors and community awareness to survive.

"A lot of people that live down the block are not aware that the museum is here - and I must admit, when I started working here, people asked where it is. They thought the murals on the wall was the museum," volunteer Constance Arnick said.

The museum started in a space of about 800 square feet in 1996 and has since grown to more than 4,000 square feet. It is currently in a shared building, but volunteers hope it can eventually move into its own space and continue expanding.

Volunteers say people can support the museum by visiting or donating.

The Sojourner Truth Museum is also a sponsor of the upcoming Banana Festival, where it will have a booth for people who want to learn more or offer support.