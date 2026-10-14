Sacramento looks to culture, history and food scene to attract more tourists

Sacramento tourism officials are looking beyond major events to attract more visitors, highlighting the capital city's cultural attractions, diverse communities, local restaurants and history.

The effort was a focus of a cultural tourism summit that brought together local artists, historians and tourism officials to discuss how to share Sacramento's story with a broader audience.

Sacramento draws more than 15 million visitors a year, including people who come for major events such as Aftershock and the California International Marathon. But tourism leaders say the city has attractions that can draw visitors throughout the year.

"What we have appeals to people," said Sonya Bradley of Visit Sacramento.

Bradley said the goal is to encourage visitors to explore more of the city and return for future trips.

"We always say, once we get them here they want to stay and they want to come back," Bradley said.

Sacramento's museums and historic sites are central to that effort. Attractions such as the California State Railroad Museum, Sutter's Fort and the Crocker Art Museum offer visitors a look at the region's history and culture beyond its Gold Rush roots.

Agustin Arteaga, CEO of the Crocker Art Museum, said visitors are often surprised by what they find.

"Their minds are blown because they probably don't expect what they're going to see," Arteaga said.

"This is one of the big magnets for visitors to come to Sacramento," he said.

Tourism officials are also highlighting Sacramento's food scene, with an emphasis on locally owned restaurants that may be less familiar to out-of-town visitors.

"You know those places where the locals go, that's honestly the experience people want, they want the local experience," Bradley said.

City officials say Sacramento's Indigenous and immigrant communities also offer opportunities to showcase the city's cultural identity through art, history and creative experiences.

"One of our amazing strengths is the diversity of our communities reaching back into the history of our communities," said Jason Jong, Sacramento's cultural and creative economy manager.

Jong said promoting those experiences can also support local businesses and artists by bringing more tourism dollars into the community.

"We're really a nexus for a lot of cultural activity that does bring back dollars into the economy," Jong said.

Bradley said the broader goal is to offer experiences that distinguish Sacramento from other California destinations.

"We want people to come, have a good time, and then go back and tell their friends and family to come visit Sacramento," she said.

One opportunity for visitors to explore the region's history comes Saturday, when Sacramento hosts its annual Archives Crawl. The event gives people an inside look at historical documents and artifacts preserved by local archives, reflecting the city's history dating back to its founding in 1848.