School bus crashes into small creek in Sacramento, all children safe

A school bus full of children had to be pulled out of a watery ditch in Sacramento County after a crash Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. along Raley Boulevard, near Santa Ana Avenue.

California Highway Patrol believes the school bus driver may have fallen asleep just prior to the crash. The driver then apparently swerved to avoid a guardrail and then went down into the ditch.

Scene of the crash.

About 30 to 40 children were on board the bus at the time of the crash, CHP says. No children were hurt.

It appears that the bus involved was from the Robla School District. All students were safely moved onto a different bus and taken to school.

The bus driver has been taken to the hospital for evaluation, CHP says.