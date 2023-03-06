Sacramento River Cats hold preseason party at Sutter Health Park

WEST SACRAMENTO — In one month, Sutter Health Park with be lit back up ready for the Sacramento River Cats to take the field again.

With the sun in the sky and the smell of green grass, there was a special feeling at the ballpark as the River Cats held their preseason party.

We loved seeing your face again today at the ballpark! Who's ready for the season? 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ypd912tDN9 — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) March 6, 2023

With Sacramento Kings ownership taking over the River Cats' operation, don't expect much to change.

"We're still operating as the River Cats, business as usual," said Sarah Hebel, director of marketing for the River Cats. "We're just excited to have a community partner in this."

All the fun trademarks of fan fest, including the locker room walk-through, were still showcased Sunday.

"It's the first time we've been back there to see the locker room and all the jerseys, so yeah, it's been cool," said Tracy Bowen, who was also in attendance.

There was also free food and drinks.

"I didn't know everything was free but I liked the hot dogs!" fan Fisher Sullivan said.

Fans remembered what they love about the club and about baseball in the capital region.

"You get kind of a down-home feeling. You get to know the players, get see the same names, get to know what they're good at," fan Jeff Bowen said. "And then, all of a sudden, you're seeing them on nationwide TV and you go, 'I know that guy!' "

The River Cats' opening day is set for April 5.