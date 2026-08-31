Sacramento River bike trail hits new hurdle as state approves private fences

Plans for a long-awaited bike and pedestrian trail along the Sacramento River are facing another hurdle after state flood officials approved two new private fences along a section of the riverfront.

The proposed trail would run through Sacramento's Pocket and Greenhaven neighborhoods, south of downtown and west of Interstate 5.

Trail advocates have been working for more than five decades to create a continuous paved path along the Sacramento and American rivers. They say the completed route could eventually allow people to travel more than 40 miles between Freeport and Folsom Lake.

But a roughly four-mile gap in the Pocket neighborhood remains privately owned by residents whose properties extend down to the waterline.

At a Central Valley Flood Protection Board meeting last week, Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty and other trail supporters urged the board not to approve additional private fencing along the river.

After more than an hour of discussion, the board unanimously approved the two fence requests.

"This is a big issue for Sacramento," McCarty said.

Walt Seifert, a Sacramento bicycle advocate who has worked on the trail effort, said the latest decision is frustrating.

"It's been going on way too long," Seifert said.

Homeowners defend property rights

The homeowners who received approval for the fences say they are protecting their property and addressing concerns about trespassing and crime.

Renee O'Neil's family has owned a home along the river for 36 years. She was one of the two property owners approved to build a new six-foot-tall fence across the levee.

"I am passionate about maintaining our private property rights," O'Neil said.

She said the fence will help prevent people from entering her property without permission.

"This cross levee fence on my property will provide protection from the intrusion of trespassers," O'Neil said.

O'Neil also argued that restricting access in the area could help protect the levee.

"Restricting public access with this cross levee fence actually helps to protect the levee," she said.

City considers eminent domain

McCarty disagrees, arguing that the Sacramento River should be accessible to the public.

"We're literally trying to open up public access, this is a public river, this is not a private river," McCarty said.

The mayor said the city is willing to consider using eminent domain to acquire the property needed to complete the trail.

"We are right there on the precipice. It literally is eminent," McCarty said.

City leaders are expected to discuss the possibility of using eminent domain in October.

For trail advocates, the goal is to finally eliminate the remaining gap in a project that has been decades in the making.

"Everybody loves the river and they should have access to it," Seifert said.

And after waiting since 1975, he hopes the trail becomes a reality soon.

"I hope it happens in my lifetime," Seifert said.

Flood engineers said the newly approved fences will not affect the structural strength of the levee. Officials also said portions of the fences can be removed if necessary when water levels rise.