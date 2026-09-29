Sacramento reverses course on $12 million Meadowview property, looks to sell 102-acre site

Sacramento city leaders are changing their minds about a multi-million-dollar land purchase they made just four years ago.

City leaders had big plans when they celebrated the purchase of the 102-acre vacant field in South Sacramento's Meadowview neighborhood back in 2022. The city paid more than $12 million for land that was once a highway patrol test track just south of Meadowview Road.

It was once supposed to be the site of a new homeless shelter, but the city council unanimously voted Tuesday night to try and get rid of the vacant site.

The property hasn't been used since the 1970s, and now the city says it can't afford to do anything with it.

"Any development would require at least $50 million for roads, utilities, and basic infrastructure," said Ginger Weagraff, the city's development project manager.

Original plans called for creating a homeless safe ground. Other ideas included building a youth sports complex or a new cemetery.

A series of public meetings have been held to get community input, but it's now been four years and there's been no progress.

"We don't want this parcel to remain vacant another 20 years," said Karina Talamantes, a Sacramento city councilmember.

The city council is now declaring the land a "surplus property" and trying to find someone else to take it over.

Under state law, it must first be considered for affordable housing.

"We need partnerships to develop the necessary infrastructure to actually advance those dreams and the project," said Mai Vang, another Sacramento city councilmember.

The city will now solicit and review private development proposals and any project will still need to be approved by councilmembers.

"We are planting a seed today for a tree and what's it going to look like 10, 15, 20, 40 years from now," Mayor Kevin McCarty said.

Some South Sacramento community members say they want something that will bring benefits to the disadvantaged neighborhood.

"With this long time and wait that we've had, we want to see good things for our area," said Chinua Rhodes, who lives in South Sacramento.

The city will also consider using a small portion of the property to build a new animal shelter. The current facility on Front Street has no room to expand and is often overcrowded.