Sacramento researchers find prohibited intoxicating products at more than half of smoke shops surveyed

College researchers studying public health say they found prohibited intoxicating products being sold at more than half of the Sacramento smoke shops they surveyed this summer.

The researchers, who are pre-med students, conducted an undercover survey of 16 randomly selected smoke shops in Sacramento with the nonprofit Youth Forward.

They were looking specifically for kratom, 7-hydroxymitragynine (commonly known as 7-OH), magic mushrooms and nitrous oxide.

Researchers said they found at least one of the substances at nine of the 16 businesses surveyed.

"It was honestly shocking," said Cayla Divodi, one of the student researchers.

Youlin Zhu, who also participated in the research, described the current environment as "the wild west" when it comes to regulation and enforcement.

Researchers raise concerns over access

The students published their findings in a 13-page report and presented them to the Sacramento City Council this week..

"Our goal is to reduce harm caused by addiction and overdose in our community," Divodi said.

The researchers say the substances they found can pose serious health risks, particularly when used improperly or repeatedly.

"Addiction to any of these drugs can lead to serious brain damage, death, and serious health complications," Divodi said.

Zhu said the products are particularly concerning because of how easily accessible they can be.

Concerns about smoke shops near schools

Youth Forward Executive Director Tasha Johnson said some of the businesses surveyed are located close to schools.

One of the businesses, Royal Smokey, is located across the street from Smyth Elementary School.

"With it being so accessible, I can't imagine that there aren't some number of students that are getting access to these illegal substances," Johnson said.

CBS News Sacramento contacted some of the businesses identified in the research about the findings.

A manager at Royal Smokey said the store removed the prohibited products from its shelves last month.

The researchers say their findings point to what they believe is an enforcement gap in Sacramento.

"It's kind of like a blind spot in the city," Zhu said. "And I think that's part of the reason why our research is so important."

Divodi said she wants city leaders to take stronger action.

"They're unhealthy and they shouldn't be sold at all," she said.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that more than 6,700 kratom-related products had been confiscated during a five-month statewide enforcement effort.