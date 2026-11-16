Sacramento Republic FC is one win away from another league title after defeating New Mexico United 2-1 in the USL Championship Western Conference Final on Monday night in Albuquerque.

The victory sends Republic FC to the USL Championship Final, where it will face Louisville City FC on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Heart Health Park in Sacramento. Louisville advanced out of the Eastern Conference after defeating the Charleston Battery 2-0.

Sacramento secured the road win after a back-and-forth matchup at Isotopes Park. New Mexico took the lead in the 52nd minute when Valentin Noël found the back of the net.

Republic FC answered in the 71st minute, with Mayele Malango scoring to even it up for Sacramento.

The match remained tied through regulation, sending the teams into extra time. Kyle Edwards scored in the 102nd minute to give Sacramento the lead and ultimately secure the victory.

Republic FC entered the playoffs as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed.

Sacramento opened the postseason with a 1-0 win over FC Tulsa before defeating El Paso Locomotive FC 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals.

New Mexico entered Monday's game as the conference's top seed after finishing ahead of Sacramento in the regular-season standings.

Republic FC won the league title in the club's inaugural season in 2014, when the competition was known as USL Pro.

Tickets for the USL Championship final can be found and purchased here.