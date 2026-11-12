Sacramento Valley flood concerns, Sierra snow to come with first major storm of the season

As the Sacramento Valley prepares for its first significant storm of the season, county crews are working to reduce the risk of flooding while Sierra ski resorts look forward to much-needed snowfall.

In Natomas, resident Emily Valenzuela is getting ahead of the weather by filling sandbags to protect her property.

"I'm going to be filling up 20 bags, that's the max," Valenzuela said.

She said a little work now could save her from a big mess later.

"I'm looking forward to just having it just in case the rain does come a few inches higher, and I'll put them down," she said.

While the ground may be able to absorb much of the expected rainfall, localized flooding remains a concern, particularly if heavy rain falls in a short period of time.

Sacramento County officials say the risk could increase as the rainy season progresses and the ground becomes saturated.

"If we end up seeing storm after storm after storm and the ground becomes saturated and can't hold that water, then it's time to become nervous," said Matt Robinson, a Sacramento County spokesperson.

With El Niño also on the radar, county crews have been preparing for the rainy season since the summer.

That work includes clearing debris and cutting back overgrown vegetation along canals and sloughs to help keep stormwater flowing.

"We were actually out here back in July, going through and making sure we clean the debris, the grasses that might grow that could cause any type of clogging," Robinson said.

But while the valley prepares for rain, it's a different story up in the Sierra Nevada.

At Northstar California Resort, officials said they are hoping the incoming weather delivers a significant snowfall ahead of the mountain's scheduled opening day next Friday.

"We're so excited to get some real snowstorms to kick off this winter," said Dennis Baggett, a Northstar spokesperson.

The resort is hoping for about two feet of fresh snow by opening day. Colder temperatures could also create favorable conditions for snowmaking.

Baggett said the timing of the storm could give the resort's season a promising start.

"When it lines up, like it's about to with the snow coming just in time for opening, it really makes us excited for the season," he said.