Sacramento Pride Festival is this weekend. Here's what to know.

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Pride Festival kicks off on Saturday along Capitol Mall.

This year's event will bring live music, drag shows, bingo, painting and a lot more. Festival organizers are focused on going green this year.

"This year for pride, we're actually trying to reduce our landfill waste by 50%. It's a new initiative that we're trying to do to try to be a little more eco-friendly as a large festival and so far so good," said Priya Kumar with Sac Pride.

Organizers said they are expecting thousands of people to attend this weekend.

On Sunday, the Pride March will begin at Southside Park and travel along T Street, up to 10th Street before ending at Capitol Mall.

How much does it cost?

The Pride March is free and open to everyone. Tickets are required for the festival and come in a variety of options, including single-day, weekend-long, early bird and even last-minute deals. They can be purchased online.

Adult general admission weekend pass - $35

Seniors 65+, veterans and children 13-17 weekend pass - $20

Single-day last-minute adults - $20

Seniors 65+, veterans and children 13-17 single-day - $12

Entry is free for children under 12

VIP weekend pass, 21+, last-minute - $175

VIP single-day, 21+ - $100

The VIP ticket includes entry, access to an exclusive VIP lounge, four beverages per day, snacks and refreshments, exclusive cocktails and spirit offerings, a VIP dedicated bar, upgraded restrooms and more.

When is the festival?

Sacramento Pride is live and in-person on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9. On Saturday, it kicks off at noon and ends at 9 p.m. On Sunday, the festival resumes at noon and ends at 6 p.m.

What's the Pride March?

The march will include colorful floats, music and marching groups. It starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Southside Park and ends at the State Capitol and the festival entrance. March registration is closed but the community can view it for free.

What will the weather be like?

It won't be as hot as Sacramento was for most of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and possibly in the low 90s.

Who's performing?

Here's Saturday's lineup:



Noon - DJ Lady Char - Faces Pride Stage

Noon - DJ Cisco - Stonewall Pavilion Stage

Noon - Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus - Faces Pride Stage

12:15 p.m. - Q-Rated Dance Company - Stonewall Pavilion Stage

1 p.m. - Cultures of Pride Dance Showcase - Faces Pride Stage

2 p.m. - Cre8tive Connections Fashion Show - Faces Pride Stage

3 p.m. - Sac Dance Lab ft. Spellman Twinz - Faces Pride Stage

3 p.m. - Drag King Showcase - Stonewall Pavilion Stage

3:45 p.m. - Gloomy June - Faces Pride Stage

3:45 p.m. - LatinX Drag Showcase - Stonewall Pavilion Stage

4:30 p.m. - Drag Is Not A Crime Showcase - Faces Pride Stage

5:30 p.m. - SuperKnova - Faces Pride Stage

6 p.m. - Heather LaRose - Faces Pride Stage

6:45 p.m. - GATTISON - Faces Pride Stage

7 p.m. - DJ TLDSTR - Stonewall Pavilion Stage

7:30 p.m. - Michael Medrano - Faces Pride Stage

8:15 p.m. - Daya - Faces Pride Stage

Here's Sunday's lineup:

Noon - DJ Char - Stonewall Pavilion Stage

Noon - DJ Cisco - Faces Pride Stage

2:30 p.m. - Madame Ghandi - Faces Pride Stage

3:15 p.m. - KingQueen - Faces Pride Stage

4 p.m. - Maxx Drag All Star Showcase - Faces Pride Stage

4:30 p.m. - Drag Race Showcase! - Faces Pride Stage

What's in it for the kids?

The Q-Spot Live Stage will be for people under the age of 24 only, but chaperones will be allowed for minors. Here's who's performing here:

Saturday:

Noon - 6 p.m. DJ TLDSTR

1:30 p.m. - Drag Bingo

2 p.m. - Youth Friendly Drag Show

4 p.m. - GATTISON

Sunday:

Noon - 6 p.m. DJ TLDSTR

2 p.m. - Youth Friendly Drag Show

3 p.m. - Live Performance