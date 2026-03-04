Sacramento police investigate deadly shooting, detain suspect who barricade inside home

Sacramento police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night and said they have detained a suspect who was barricaded inside a home.

Officers responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Grasslands Drive after receiving reports of a shooting, the department said.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the suspected shooter was believed to be inside a residence in the area. Crisis negotiators and armored vehicles were deployed and officers were able to detain the suspect shortly before 11:30 p.m., Sacramento police said.

No additional details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident were immediately available.