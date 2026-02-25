Sacramento police expand camera network to more than 2,600 devices citywide

If you drive into Sacramento, chances are you're being caught on camera. This week, Sacramento police announced they now have thousands of cameras on the lookout for criminals.

Police Chief Kathy Lester says her department now has access to more than 2,600 surveillance cameras around the city. Some are on city streets, while others are owned by businesses.

Nearly 200 have automatic license plate readers that can track a car as it moves around town.

"Since 2022, one of the most significant contributors to our violent crime reduction has been how we have modernized and strategically employed technology, and we know that technology can really be a force multiplier," Lester said.

It comes at a time when the department has 150 fewer officers than it did back in 2008.

"It doesn't replace people," Lester said. "We know that technology doesn't do that."

But the department is crediting the use of cameras and other high-tech tools in reducing crime.

Between 2022 and last year, the number of homicides has fallen 22%. Robberies have dropped 29%, and vehicle theft is down 37%.

Many businesses and neighborhood groups support the department's modern crime-fighting efforts.

"I truly believe that the work the Sacramento Police Department is doing is at the very top of what I'm seeing in cities across the United States," said Scott Ford with the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Sacramento's use of surveillance cameras comes as other California cities like Santa Cruz and Mountain View are removing them due to privacy concerns.

"Hopefully, we are all sensitive about civil rights and preserving civil rights," said Sacramento City Councilmember Roger Dickinson.

It's a bigger lens for law enforcement that's making Sacramento streets safer.

"Let's celebrate the wins that crime is down in this city, but also acknowledge we have more work to do," Councilmember Lisa Kaplan said.

There could soon be more cameras coming. Some city leaders say they support installing new cameras that automatically issue tickets to the owners of vehicles caught running a red light.