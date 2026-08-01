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Sacramento police arrest suspect after hours-long standoff

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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Sacramento police said a man suspected in a stabbing was arrested after an hours-long standoff Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m., police went to the 1100 block of 9th Street for a report of a stabbing and found a victim with minor injuries.

She was taken to the hospital, and officers began looking for the suspect after he was identified. Police said they learned he was at his apartment and tried to arrest him, but he barricaded himself inside the home.

The standoff went on until about 4:45 a.m., when officers forcibly entered the home and arrested him. According to police, the suspect was bitten by a K-9 belonging to an outside agency.

He was taken to the hospital and then to jail. 

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