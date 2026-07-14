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Sacramento stabbing leaves man dead in Oak Park neighborhood

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A man died after a stabbing in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police said officers responded near Fifth Avenue and 37th Street around 12:30 a.m. after an assault involving a weapon was reported.

Officers found a man with a stab wound and began medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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A basketball court at McClatchy Park is closed as officers investigate.

Exactly what led up to the stabbing remains under investigation. A person of interest has been detained, police said.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

A basketball court and sections near it at McClatchy Park remained closed Tuesday morning while officers processed the scene.

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