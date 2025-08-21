Sacramento home catches fire after apparent explosion, 1 person found dead

Eviction noticed was supposed to be served at Sacramento home before explosion

Firefighters say one person has been found dead after a house fire and possible explosion in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento Thursday morning.

The scene was on 39th Street, a little south of 14th Avenue. Sacramento Fire crews say they got reports a little after 6:30 a.m. that an explosion had occurred.

Along with a well-involved house fire, first responders found the window of a neighboring home and debris was scattered in the neighborhood.

Scene just after the explosion and fire were first reported. Ed Williams/Neighbor

Crews focused on stopping the flames from spreading to any neighboring homes.

Once the flames were knocked down, Sacramento Fire says they found one person dead towards the front of the home where the reported explosion occurred.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were supposed to serve an eviction notice at the home just after 6 a.m. on Thursday.

No details about the person who died have been released at this time.

An extensive investigation will be underway throughout the morning, Sacramento Fire says. Police say the incident is now a criminal investigation.