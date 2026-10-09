Sacramento gets Nickelback tour stop at Golden 1 Center in 2027

Nickelback is returning to Sacramento next year as part of a new global arena tour.

The Canadian rock band announced its Everything Under The Sun Tour on Friday, with a stop set for April 13 at Golden 1 Center. English rock band Don Broco will open the show.

Supporting Nickelback's upcoming 11th studio album, Everything Under The Sun, the tour comes ahead of the album's Oct. 30 release.

North American dates begin Feb. 6 in Pittsburgh and include stops in Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver and Las Vegas before wrapping May 1 in San Antonio.

Sacramento will be one of only two California stops on the tour. The other is April 18 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

Nickelback last played the Sacramento area in July 2023, bringing its Get Rollin' Tour to the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

Nickelback last played the Sacramento area in July 2023, bringing its Get Rollin' Tour to the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. Next year's show will mark the band's first performance in Sacramento proper since 2010, when it played ARCO Arena during the Dark Horse Tour.

Presale tickets go on sale Oct. 13, with general sales starting Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.