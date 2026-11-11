Sacramento neighbors, police oppose proposed alcohol sales at Norwood gas station

A proposed expansion of alcohol sales at a Sacramento gas station is drawing opposition from nearby residents and police, who say the surrounding neighborhood is already dealing with crime and public safety concerns.

The Chevron station on Norwood Avenue, just north of Interstate 80, is seeking approval to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits. The city's Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the application Thursday.

The gas station and convenience store has been in business since 1996, but it has never held a liquor license.

"It's kind of surprising that they don't sell alcohol here," said Chevron customer Akeem Watkins.

Customers can currently purchase coffee, soft drinks and energy drinks, but not alcoholic beverages.

"I know a lot of people that come in here and have had to leave because they don't sell single beers before, so it's kind of disappointing," another customer, Marijayne Rudy, said.

But the proposed permit is facing opposition from nearby residents, including Angela Miles with the Robla Park Community Association.

Miles said the neighborhood already struggles with crime and blight near the business and argued that allowing alcohol sales could make those problems worse.

"It's just going to create more problems," Miles said.

She described seeing drug use, public drinking and prostitution in the area, as well as people living near the business.

"Every time you go, you can find somebody using drugs, drinking, sometimes prostitution, people literally living there," Miles said.

The Sacramento Police Department also opposes the application. The department said officers received 40 calls for service at the gas station during the first five months of this year.

Miles said those calls reflect broader concerns about neighborhood safety.

"Clearly the neighborhood is not safe," she said.

The business owner was not available for comment.

Some customers, however, support the application, pointing to another gas station directly across the street that already sells alcohol.

"Everywhere else is doing it, they should be able to do it too," Rudy said.

Miles and other neighborhood advocates are urging the Planning Commission to reject the application.

"Do they think that giving a liquor license to this business is going to help or harm this area? We already know the answer," Miles said.

The Robla Park Community Association said it is also working to hire a private security company to patrol the area. The group is asking the Chevron and other nearby businesses to help cover the cost.