Elk Grove wants to protect taxpayers if proposed zoo fundraising falls short

How Elk Grove wants to protect taxpayers if new zoo fundraising falls short

How Elk Grove wants to protect taxpayers if new zoo fundraising falls short

How Elk Grove wants to protect taxpayers if new zoo fundraising falls short

ELK GROVE — A new zoo in Elk Grove will cost more than $300 million to build, and the city council is scheduled to vote Wednesday night on safeguards to ensure the zoo pays its fair share.

Jason Behrmann, Elk Grove's city manager, said the nonprofit Sacramento Zoological Society is required to come up with cash before the city spends its full share of the cost.

"The zoological society is responsible for remitting quarterly payments as we go through design," he said. "The city is also contributing, so we're partners through this whole thing."

The zoo agreed to pay $50 million toward the cost and must meet certain fundraising timelines:

$17 million must be raised by the end of this year.

By January 2026, the pot of money is required to reach $30 million.

The full $50 million is due by January 2027.

"The $50 million from the zoological society needs to be there before we issue any debt before we go to construction so that we know the money's there," Behrmann said.

If the zoo comes up short of meeting these cash milestones, the city can suspend work on the project.

"Making sure we are protecting the taxpayers, that we don't ultimately get too far out in front of what those responsibilities or obligations are," Behrmann said.

Jason Jacobs, the zoo's executive director, said they need to give the community confidence that the project will happen. He told the city council last month that they are making progress on raising cash.

The zoo's biggest fundraiser of the year, the Twilight Safari, is coming up in September and half the tickets have already been sold.

"I know they're working really hard and we're here to support them," Behrmann said.

Zoo leaders are also looking to sell naming rights to the new facility, which they say could pay for up to 40% of their total financial commitment.