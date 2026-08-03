Sacramento native returns home to film coming-of-age movie inspired by her childhood

Sacramento is getting its moment on the big screen.

Movie crews are rolling into town to shoot "Mona," a coming-of-age film set in the 1990s by Sacramento native Danielle Truitt, who returned home to tell a story inspired by her own childhood.

One of the movie's centerpiece scenes is being filmed at The Rink, where cast and crew transformed the local roller skating venue into a snapshot of 1990s Sacramento.

"I've put my heart and soul into this because I believe in it," Truitt said. "It's a story that's important to me."

Truitt spent two decades in Los Angeles and New York building a career as a singer, dancer and actress, including a starring role on "Law & Order: Organized Crime."

Now she's back in Sacramento, turning her hometown into a Hollywood set.

"It feels surreal," she said.

The movie is based on her experience growing up in the Valley Hi neighborhood in the 1990s, when she would hang out with her friends at The Rink.

Actress Calah Lane, 17, portrays the character based on Truitt's teenage years.

"I'm just so happy that she chose me to play her," Lane said.

Lane admits acting while on skates is a bit of a challenge.

"I've fallen twice today," she said with a laugh.

For Truitt, the project is also deeply personal in another way. She portrays her own mother in the film and even wears one of her mother's dresses from the 1990s during filming.

Watching it all unfold on set was Truitt's mother, Anita Thrower.

"To really see it coming true, it gives my heart shivers," Thrower said.

The crew, including about 100 extras, is spending three days shooting around town. Even The Rink co-owner Alex Johnson appears in the film with a small cameo role.

"It's awesome," Johnson said. "I think it's pretty cool to see kids from the local area getting to be a part of it."

Truitt said choosing to film in Sacramento is about more than just authenticity. It's a way to support her hometown.

"Sacramento shaped the woman that I've become," she said. "So whatever light I can bring to my community, I want to."

"Mona" is scheduled to be released by the end of the year so it can be shown on the film festival circuit. Truitt also hopes the story could eventually be adapted into a television series.