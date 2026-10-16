Sacramento mom says her "hero" son shot, killed Oregon school shooter

A Sacramento mother says her son acted on instinct when he confronted and fatally shot a gunman during a deadly school shooting in Oregon, an attack that killed three children and a teacher.

Police said Friday they believed the teenage gunman was targeting a class of children with special needs when he opened fire at the school.

36-year-old Kaylub Giamanco was identified as the armed bystander who pursued the shooter into Silver Rail Elementary School in the city of Bend on Thursday. Giamanco is a father of two children who attend the school.

His mother, Kenda Freeman, said Giamanco is originally from Placerville, roughly 45 minutes northeast of Sacramento, but has lived in Oregon for more than 30 years.

Freeman, a Sacramento resident, spoke with CBS News Sacramento exclusively about her son's actions and the emotional toll she said he has experienced since the shooting. She described her son as someone who cares deeply about the people around him.

"Kaylub has a genuine heart and he loves his community and his family and his children," Freeman said. "He's just a good person, in general."

Undated photos of Kaylub Giamanco. Kenda Freeman

According to Freeman, Giamanco was heading home during his lunch break when he saw the 16-year-old shooter on the school's campus.

"Kaylub knew something was not right, so he pulled up onto the grass, grabbed his gun and basically stalked the gunman back into the school," she said. "He crawled through a window that the gunman had shot out. He army crawled through the window."

Freeman said her son called her shortly after the confrontation and told her what had happened.

"He said, 'Mom, I just shot and killed somebody.' I said, 'Kaylub, tell me about it.' He said, 'A man went into my daughter's school and shot kids,' and he said, 'and I looked at him point-blank, and I shot and killed him, Mom.' "

Kenda Freeman and Kaylub Giamanco pictured together. Kenda Freeman

Giamanco works as a contractor and has been around firearms for much of his life. Freeman said he legally owns and carries his own firearm.

Freeman said the experience has left him traumatized.

"I told him he was a hero, he did what he had to do, and that he did the right thing, and that I was proud of him and that he was a hero and he saved a lot of lives," she said. "And he said, 'Mom, I couldn't save them all.' "

Three children and a teacher were killed in the shooting before Giamanco fatally shot the suspect, authorities said.

The shooter has since been identified by Bend police as 16-year-old Griffin J. John II. Law enforcement sources told CBS News that John used a shotgun that was bought by his mother. Police said Friday that that up to 15 rounds were fired by the suspect during the classroom shooting.

Another child and a teacher were wounded in the attack, and both remained hospitalized Friday. Both of Giamanco's children survived.

"It's tough because, well, I'm thankful that my babies are OK. There are babies that are not, and that's hard to swallow because my heart goes out to those families that didn't get to bring their babies home," Freeman said through tears.

Giamanco's actions have drawn praise from community members and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, but Freeman said her son is struggling with the idea that he could not save everyone.

"He's having a hard time with it — again, the idea of not being able to save them all, right? When he closes his eyes and the things that he thinks about: 'What could I have done differently? How could I have done it better?' " Freeman said.

Freeman said she hopes people will take the tragedy as a reminder to appreciate their loved ones: "Hug your babies, love your neighbors."

Family responds to questions about gun ownership

Shootings of this nature usually spark national discussion about gun control.

Freeman said those broader political debates are not the family's priority as they process what happened. She said Giamanco grew up hunting, has long been familiar with firearms and legally owns and carries his weapon, as many do in his community.

According to Freeman, his intention in owning a firearm was to have a way to protect his family.