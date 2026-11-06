1 killed in south Sacramento crash that left 2 vehicles overturned

A driver died in a two-vehicle crash in south Sacramento early Friday morning, police said.

The crash happened a little after 6 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 22nd Avenue. A white SUV was driving ahead of a gray SUV and tried to make a left turn, CHP said, when the gray SUV tried to pass them and struck the white SUV.

Officials said preliminarily, the driver in the white SUV was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the passenger side of the vehicle, and ended up dying at the scene.

Scene of the crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officials confirmed that the person who was killed is female, but did not share specifics on her age. The driver of the gray SUV remained on scene and has been cooperative according to officials.

California Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash. It is unclear if drug or alcohol use was a factor in the crash.