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Sacramento police seek help finding missing mother, 2-year-old

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 22-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son who were reported missing and are considered at risk.

Alexia James and her son, Michael Keola, were last seen around 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 6900 block of Wagon Wheel Way, police said.

Investigators noted that James is considered at risk because of a mental health condition. Michael is considered at risk because of his age.

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Photos of Alexia James and Michael Keola Sacramento Police Department

James is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 146 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing cheetah-print pajamas.

Michael is 2 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing brown pajamas with fire trucks on them.

Anyone who has seen James or Michael, or knows where they may be, is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department immediately.

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